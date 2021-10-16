Ogun APC State Congress: Police warn hoodlums against hooliganism, brigandage

The Police Command in Ogun said on Friday they will not tolerate any act of hooliganism and brigandage before, during and after the state congress, organised by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Saturday.



Police Spokesman in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a press statement in Ota, Ogun.



Oyeyemi warned miscreants or hoodlums against hooliganism as Credible intelligence at the disposal of police command showed that some sets of hoodlums are planning brigandage in the forthcoming State Congress.



“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has deployed large number of policemen to the MKO Abiola stadium Kuto, which is the venue of the congress.



“Therefore, anybody who has no business in and around the venue of the congress are by this release warned to stay away from the venue.



“The Command will deal decisively with anybody caught in any act capable of undermining the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state, no matter the position or status of such a person,” he said.



The police implored parents and guardians to call their wards to order by counseling them not to allow themselves to be used for political thugery.



Bankole, who wished members of the party a successful congress, urged them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and exhibit a high sense of sportsmanship. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...