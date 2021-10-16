Ogun APC State Congress: Police warn hoodlums against hooliganism, brigandage

The Police Command in Ogun said on Friday they not tolerate any act of hooliganism and brigandage before, during and after the state congress, organised by All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Saturday.


Police Spokesman in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a press statement in Ota, Ogun.


Oyeyemi warned miscreants against hooliganism as Credible intelligence at the disposal of  police command showed that some sets of are brigandage in the forthcoming State Congress.


“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has deployed large number of policemen to the MKO Abiola stadium Kuto, which is the venue of the congress.


“Therefore, anybody who has no business in and around the venue of the congress are by this release warned to stay away from the venue.


“The Command deal decisively with anybody caught in any act of undermining the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state, no matter the position status of such a person,” he said.


The police implored parents and guardians to call wards to order by counseling them not to allow themselves to be used for political thugery.


Bankole, who wished members of the party a congress, urged them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and exhibit a sense of sportsmanship. (NAN)

