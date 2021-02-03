Ogun APC receives defected  lawmakers 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Ogun on Wednesday received five out of the seven lawmakers who recently defected from the Allied People’s Movement (APM) to the APC at the party secretariat in Abeokuta. The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Ogun on Wednesday received five out of the seven lawmakers who recently defected from the Allied People’s Movement (APM) to the APC at the party secretariat in Abeokuta. Mr Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly who led the defectors to the party secretariat congratulated the party for the achievement. Oluomo explained that the party had 15 members at the beginning of the present administration, adding that the party could now boost of 22 members out of the 26-member assembly. The speaker said the new members had been cooperating with the state government despite being in the opposition party, saying that their support had assisted in the development of the state.

Responding, Yemi Sanusi, the State APC Caretaker Chairman , welcomed the defectors and appealed to them to play the game according to party constitution. Sanusi added that the party would send messages to wards and local governments that everyone must be welcomed to its fold. “It is our duty to send messages to wards and local governments that everyone must be welcome, no discrimination, no rancour and where there is problem let us know.

” Play the game according to the rules so that we can have a united party and the challenges of 2023 will be easy for everybody, ” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party chairman thereafter, presented symbols of the party including the constitution to the new members. NAN also reports that the defected members at the meeting included Musefiu Lamidi, Ganiyu Oyedeji, Bolanle Ajayi, Modupe Mujota -Onikepo and Yusuf Amosun .

Responding on their behalf, Oyedeji, former Minority Leader of the assembly appreciated the party for accepting them into the party. He assured that they would double their efforts to support the state government and ensure overall development of the state. NAN reports that seven members of the Ogun House of Assembly had during plenary on Thursday, dumped the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and defected to the ruling APC . (NAN)