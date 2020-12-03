Ogun 2021 appropriation bill of N399bn scales second reading 

The Ogun 2021 Appropriation Bill of N399 billion, on Thursday, scaled second reading at the floor of the state House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had, Dec. 2, presented the bill, christened “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability”, to the Assembly.

The lawmakers, in their deliberations, described the bill as a financial instrument that would address infrastructural deficit and youth development, provide job opportunities and aid investment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the legislators spoke at the plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo (APC—Ifo I), in Abeokuta.

The Majority Leader, Mr Yusuf Sherif (APC-Ado Odo- Ota I) , moved the motion for the second reading of the bill, while it was seconded by the Chief Whip, Atinuke Bello (APC-Odogbolu) and supported by the whole house through a voice vote.

Opening the debate on the bill, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Olakunle Sobukanla (APC-Ikenne), noted that the budget proposal reflected the current realities, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

He said that the bill was put together in line with international best practices in public finance and that it gave room for due diligence.

Other lawmakers, who also spoke on the bill, said that it made critical provisions for the needs of the people, especially in the areas of infrastructure, education, youth empowerment, health and others.

They, however, called for its effective and efficient implementation, saying that this would be of immense benefit to the people and bring more innovations to the state.

The lawmaker described the budget proposal as reasonable and realistic, adding that it addressed the right sector of the state’s economy.

Responding, the speaker thanked his colleagues for their robust contributions to the bill.

Oluomo noted that the budget proposal was moderate enough for the state at this point in time, calling on members to put in their efforts to ensure the passage of the bill before the end of the year.

Oluomo, thereafter, committed the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative actions. (NAN)