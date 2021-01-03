OGSG suspends commissioner over alleged sexual harassment

Ogun Government has suspended its Commissioner for Environment, Mr Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, over alleged sexual harassment of a 16 year- old girl.

This is contained in a press statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Talabi said that the suspension became necessary to enable the Police to carry out an independent investigation into the matter.

He noted that the suspect had denied the allegation and was entitled to his right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The SSG, however, said that the suspension was a further demonstration of the commitment of the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law.

“We take cognisance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation.

“We, however, run a government with a zero – tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality.

“The suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.

“The government assures the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in this case.

“In the meantime, the suspended Commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment,” Talabi said. (NAN)