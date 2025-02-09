Ogoniland varsity’ll heal historic wound, says TDF

The Democratic Front (TDF) says the approval of a university in Ogoniland is a statement of intent by the Federal Government to the people to heal long-standing grievances against the government.

By Salif Atojoko

The Democratic Front (TDF) says the approval of a university in Ogoniland is a statement of intent by the Federal Government to the people to heal long-standing grievances against the government.

The group, in a statement on Sunday by Malam Danjuma Muhammad, its Chairman, said the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni will serve as a reminder of efforts to solve environmental issues in the place.

It said: “We recall that the Ogoni people for years, had to go through the agony of environmental pollution and degradation caused by oil spillage and other activities of oil prospecting companies in the region.

“Years of neglect had also enabled a degeneration of the Ogoni environmental issues into an ethno-political crisis that is still lingering since the late Ken Saro Wiwa and eight other leaders of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People ( MOSOP) were executed in 1995.

“It is against this backdrop that we commend President Bola Tinubu for the wisdom in institutionalising a permanent solution through meeting key Ogoni stakeholders.”

The group said the university would serve as a symbolic monument to the tragic environmental history of the Ogoni people and a precursor for deterrence against the misgovernance that triggered it.

“We commend the President for his depth of knowledge of history, and his thoughtful decision.

“We also urged people of the Ogoni community and, indeed, all oil-producing communities in the country, to see this gesture as an opportunity to pursue academic excellence, with particular emphasis on the protection of their economic environment,” TDF said.

It added that the decision underscored the commitment of the Tinubu administration to pursue environmentally friendly policies. (NAN)