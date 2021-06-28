Ogoni people want FG to build contaminated soil management center

Ogoni Liberation Initiative on Monday called on the Federal Government to build a contaminated soil management centre of excellence in Ogoni land in Rivers.

It said in a 24-point communiqué issued at the end of a summit held last weekend that the decayed and polluted Ogoni environment should be comprehensively cleaned up, restored and continually managed to stem further degradation.

“Decades of spills and pollutions caused by oil exploration and exploitation have impacted negatively on our people and there should, therefore, be a health audit in Ogoni land and consequent establishment of medical research institute there.

“Ogoni people are ready to participate in all forms of business with the state and Federal Government as well as international corporations for the development of our land, provided the businesses are anchored on Ogoni development,’’ the communiqué stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit, tagged: “Ogoni Economic Recovery, Industrial Development and Investments’’ had investors’ representatives from Nigeria, Kuwait, Turkey, Dubai, the United states of America, Canada, Japan in attendance.

It was held at Bori in Ogoni land.

Before the communiqué was issued, Mr Steven Barreru, who spoke on behalf of the team of investors. said those polluting the environment anywhere were committing crime and should be punished.

He said the team was interested in starting with the provision of potable water in Ogoni land and would immediately sink potable water wells in each community.

He added that the team would also train Ogoni youths in different skills, improve on health and recreational facilities and requested the support of Ogoni people to actualise the projects.

In his contribution, King Godwin Giniwa, leader of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers of Ogoni kingdom, commended the team of global investors for their plans and pledged the support of Ogoni people.

Giniwa who is also the Gbenemene of Tai Kingdom, assured the team of safety and peaceful environment and urged Ogoni youths to also support the team for the development of Ogoni land.

The Gbenemene also received a boat gift from a Yousef Ahmod, from Kuwait.

In another address, SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer in Bori urged Ogoni youths involved in criminal activities to surrender their arms and embrace peace, saying they should cooperate with the investors to develop Ogoni land. (NAN)

