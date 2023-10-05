OGMPWB Commences 2024 Hajj Exercise

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has commenced preparation for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

A release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alh. Salau Dauda indicates that all intending pilgrims would pay the initial deposit of Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand naira only (N4,500,000) in not more than three installments, pending the final announcement of the 2024 Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The release added that the initial hajj deposit should be paid through bank draft or direct payment into the designated bank accounts, stating that intending pilgrims with already paid hajj fare deposit should balance their fee to meet the current hajj deposit as seats would be allocated on the first come, first served basis.

The release has it that all intending pilgrims should visit the Board’s office located at New Secretariat Complex, Block B, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta for further enquiries.

