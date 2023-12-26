OGIRS Special Marshals embark on road safety sensitisation

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Special Marshall Unit of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), has embarked on sensitisation of motorists, towards the Yuletide period, while ensuring that revenue generation into government’s coffer increased.

Executive Chairman of OGIRS, Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, while addressing journalists during the sensitisation at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, said that the exercise was key as it would ensure that motorists obtain their right papers to drive, comply to safety rules on the road among others as huge number of vehicles ply the road during the Yuletide.

He said ‘’The exercise is a dual process; principally, to ensure safety of road users and expand tax net through payment of appropriate road taxes. For 2024, the state has over N700b budget, this process will contribute to revenue generation for the government to deliver on its campaign promises”.

He enjoined road users to always be at the right side of the law, use the roads safely and ensure all vehicle papers were updated, while contributing their quota to building the state, through payment of other taxes due to them as taxable adults.

In his remarks, the Director, Legal Services, who is one of the Special Marshalls, said stolen vehicles and other activities that posed security risks would be detected and apprehended during the exercise.

