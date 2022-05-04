Ogidan assumes duty as FRSC sector commander in Kwara

Corps Commander (CC) Fredrick Ogidan has assumed duty as the new Sector Commander RS8.1 of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara.

Ogidan reported for duty on Saturday, April 30, at the sector command’s office in Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Enlightenment Officer, Chief Route Commander, Dapo James, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Ogidan was, until his new appointment, the Kaduna State Sector Head of Operations.

The statement quoted the sector commander to have expressed his happiness and promised to work with the staff in creating a safe motoring environment in Kwara.

The statement also quoted him to have said that he would embark on familiarisation visits to other sister security agencies and stakeholders after the Eid-el-Fitr special patrol.

“We solicit the support of the media in ensuring that enlightenment and information reach our target audience, while we seek the continued cooperation of the general motoring public to make Kwara roads and highways safer’’, the statement quoted him as saying. (NAN)

