Ogbulafor, former PDP national chairman, buried in Umuahia

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

The remains of Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was on Friday laid to rest in his home town at Itaja-Obuohia , Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Ogbulafor died after a brief illness in Canada, on Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 73.

At the funeral service, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia said that the deceased Ogbulafor lived a good life and left legacies behind.

Otti described himself as one of the legacies of the late Ogbulafor, adding that the deceased introduced him into politics.

The governor said the history of his political journey would not be complete without the role played by the deceased.

He said that the deceased fought a good fight, adding that it was left for the living to move forward.

Otti said it was unfortunate that Ogbulafor died when everybody thought he was recovering.

He urged the members of the Ogbulafor family, especially the wife and aged mother to take heart and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased a peaceful rest.

In his homily, Dr Lucius Ugorji, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, said that death awakens the living to their fragility as humans.

“We never know what will happen the next minute.

“We live in a country where the many threats to life such as hunger, poverty, insecurity, sickness among others have reduced the life expectancy to 53.

“This shows that life is so fragile so let us seek things above where true and lasting things exist.

“All that we are chasing here such as wealth, fame power are vanity; therefore let us store treasures above with good deeds,” Ugorji said.

He said that the late Ogbulafor had contributed immensely to his family and the wider society and prayed God to grant all concerned the fortitude to bear the loss

In a tribute, the first son of the deceased, Mr Uchenna Ezeogbulafor said their father was a good family man and a man of integrity and candour.

He appreciated the Ggovernor for the relationship that existed between him and their father and for coming to identify with them and prayed God to bless all.

The funeral was attended by Sen. Darlington Nwokocha(Abia Central), Prof. Placid Njoku, Deputy Governor of Imo and Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, former governor of Enugu State.

Also in attendance were retire Col. Paul Omeruo, former Military Administrator of Kogi, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, former Minister of State for Defence, among other dignitaries.(NAN)

