Ogbeha stands to be counted when it matters, says Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has showered encomium on his friend and associate Senator Jonathan Tunde Ogbeha who turned 74 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to commemorate Ogbeha’s birthday described him as a reliable and dependable confidant who stands to be counted when it matters.

Mark stated that Ogbeha is a man of vision and courage who has a track record of accomplishments.

Ogbeha and Mark were classmates at the Nigeria Military school (NMS), Zaria, Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna between 1962 and 1970. Ogbeha was pioneer military Governor of Akwa Ibom State and later Bendel State while Mark was the military Governor of Niger State during former military President Ibrahim Babangida years.

The duo retired same day as Brigadier Generals in the Nigerian Army. Ogbeha was a Senator for Kogi West Senatorial Zone between 1999 and 2007 while Mark represented Benue South Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 1999 to 2019.

Senator Mark praised Ogbeha for his consistency, patriotism and believe in the ideals of nationhood adding: “Ogbeha is a distinguished statesman who works for the peace and unity of Nigeria. In or out of public office, Ogbeha contributes to the development of Nigeria”.

Mark prayed that the Almighty God continues to bless Ogbeha with good health, wisdom and peace in the years to come.

