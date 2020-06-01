Ogbeh supports Adesina for 2nd term as AfDB President

Share the news













Chief Audu Ogbeh, the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has drummed support for the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Ogbeh, who succeeded Adesina as minister of Agriculture, said that the AfDB president had demonstrated deep concern and understanding of the economic challenges facing the continent.

He said the president had also proven to know the desperate need to find investment capital to stimulate economic growth, especially in the areas of agriculture and infrastructure.

“I speak out in support of Dr Adesina and his continued management of the AfDB.

“I also congratulate African leaders, past and present, who have declared their support for Adesina’s second term in office.

“The truth is that he has demonstrated deep concern and understanding of the economic challenges facing the continent,’’ he said.

Ogbeh described the insistence by the U.S. for a probe other than the one done by the ethics committee of the Bank as ‘a needle in haystack’ to justify his removal.

According to him, prejudice and scorn for Africa have all combined to keep us down for too long, inflicting pain and penury upon us with no sign of relief in sight.

NAN recalls that Adesina had been accused in a 20-point allegation of non-respect for internal rules and regulations in recruitment, unethical conduct and impediment to efficiency by unnamed employees.

Other allegations are preferential treatment, adversely affecting confidence in integrity, among others.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had signed a letter to the board rejecting an internal investigation that cleared Adesina. (NAN)

