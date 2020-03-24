Ogah enjoins Nigerians to maintain safety procedures against COVID-19

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah has enjoined Nigerians and his beloved people of Abia State to ramp up personal safety procedures against the dreaded Covid-19 virus while abiding by all government initiatives in curtailing the spread of the virus.

Dr. Ogah also in his admonition, cautioned our people on the need to be on guard wherever they are at a time as this. He also advised that social distancing must be put into practice in order to protect ourselves and other fellow countrymen from this pandemic.

As a man of strong faith in God and a stickler to self-discipline, the Honourable Minister maintains that everyone should engage in serious prayers for God’s intervention and thorough personal hygiene which includes but not limited to prolonged hand washing with suitable hand sanitizers or a combination of soap and water.

The Minister commends President Muhammadu Buhari for his strong direction and leadership in mitigating the effect of this Covid-19 virus and equally counsels all government agencies to carry out Mr. President’s directives completely in order to protect our existence as Nigerians.

In conclusion, the Honourable Minister states that God in his infinite mercies will uphold Nigeria as He’s proven to do and that this pandemic shall pass over this great Nation and our survival shall be a reference point to the whole world to the glory of God.