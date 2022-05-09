“Oga Bello” at 70, advises Nigerians on humility

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello”, on Monday advised Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of humility which had been the secret to his success.

Salami, who just clocked 70, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He appreciated God for the unusual grace adding that humility was a great virtue that could spur an individual’s success.Salami said: “I thank Almighty Allah for spearing my life to be 70 years today, this is not a joke after so many challenges I have been able to overcome.“I look back and see what God has done to me and my family, I can recall that God has been kind to me and my children, I thank the Almighty Allah for that.“Then at 70, I still have the strength to do my job and I am still relevant, I thank God for all these.“

Now, I want to continue to make my fans happy, maintain my character which has led me to where I am today, it is good to be humble.” I pray that God will continue to guide, protect and direct me as usual.” (NAN)

