Offor tasks Nigerians to elect compassionate, credible leaders

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Dr Emeka Offor, a philanthropist and oil magnate, has called on Nigerians to elect compassionate and credible leaders in the forth coming general elections.

Offor said this on Saturday in Abuja at an event to celebrate his 64th birthday anniversary.

Offor, who is the Chairman, Chrome Group, a leading West African oil and gas conglomerate, and founder of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, said his wish as he celebrated was to have a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“My expectation is that Nigeria have a peaceful election and whoever that is qualified and the masses have chosen should be given the opportunity to rule the country so that there will be peace.

“Whoever has the fear of God and a good conscience that will make sure that the country is unified and insecurity is wiped out.

“People can go about their normal business and hunger and suffering will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“These are my wishes and prayers to God for the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the family and associate of the business mogul had, on Friday evening, organised an event to celebrate him.

Mrs Adaora Offor, wife of the celebrator, said the event was organised to celebrate and give thanks to God for the life of her husband.

“The idea behind the event was to celebrate my husband. It’s a special day and an opportunity to honour an icon.

“Everytime when one turns another year, is a privilege and one must not take it for granted,” she said.

Sen. Ifeanyi Uba, friend and associate of the celebrator, said Offor was a philanthropist that touched the lives of so many Nigerians.

“Sir Emeka Offor has touched a lot of lives in an extraordinary manner.

“If you go down to my constituency where he is a leader, you will see and hear of the many things he has done for the people and that’s why you can see the multitude of people here.

“He is the man of the people and loves God and people and that’s the most important thing in life,” Uba said.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday congratulated the business man on his birthday, describing him as a dynamic personality and a global figure in humanitarian affairs.

In a congratulatory message issued by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari commended the celebrator for his humanitarian work.

Offor was born on February 10, 1959 and hails from Irefi Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State.(NAN)