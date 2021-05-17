Mr Tayo Sanyaolu, Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Tertiary Education, Youth and Students Relation Matters, has described the just-concluded National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) election as exemplary.



Sanyaolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that Mr Paraiso Ismaila, the Electoral Committee Chairman and Organiser of the 2021 NULASS Election, did a commendable job.



He said that the election, which was held on May 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, was free, fair and peaceful.



NAN reports that Mr Akinola Shasanya of the University of Lagos emerged the National President of NULASS, after polling 45 votes to beat Mr Babatunde Ismail of the Lagos State University, who had seven votes.



“I have witnessed an ideal poll in the 2021 NULASS election.



“Initially we were skeptical but to my surprise, the students acted maturely and orderly.



“Sincerely, we have not had such a peaceful, free and fair students’ election in a very long time, it is an indication that they are beginning to do things in the right way.



“I must commend Paraiso Ismaila, the NULASS Electoral Committee Chairman and his team. They have done a marvellous job and deserve applauds,” Sanyaolu said.



He advised Shasanya, the new National President of NULASS, to focus on his mandate, abide by the constitution of the union, carry members along, extensively popularise NULASS and project the union in good image.



“The new president and other excos must be proactive, they should endeavour to make NULASS popular in a positive way, whereby stakeholders will be proud to be associated with the union.”



According to him, members of the public are more familiar with the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS).



Ismaila, the Electoral Committee Chairman, had told NAN that he felt fulfilled that he lived up to expectations.



“I am happy that everything ended on a peaceful note; we have left a good legacy in the history of students’ election in our country,” he said.



The other newly-elected executives include Olufowobi Remilekun of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna, who emerged Vice-President 1, and Opeseyi Adegboyega of LASU) elected Vice President 2.



Edu Olayiwola was elected General Secretary and Daniel Onabajo, Assistant General Secretary. (NAN)

