The Kogi Government has described as “malicious” social media reports alleging that the governor’s wife, Rashida Bello, has moved out of the government house.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Monday that the allegation was baseless.

Mohammed, who described the publication as a mere piece of mischievous antics given life by idle, disgruntled and undesirable elements, said that the governor was in full control of his household.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online publication titled ‘Trouble in Kogi State as the First Lady, Rashida Bello, allegedly moves out of government house’.

“For lack of formidable tool of distractions, the online medium struggling hard for traffic has come out with a concocted falsehood alleging a crack in the household of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“The said publication laced with lies and crooked fallacy detailed how the First Lady, Hajia Rashida Bello, has moved out of the Government House in what the merchants of mischief painted as a revolt against the governor.

“This reaction is coming out not in reverence of the amorphous medium but a call to the general public to disregard as tissue of lie the malicious fabrication,” he said.

He said, “Bello is in full control of his household, the same way he holds in firm grip the affairs of the state.”

Mohammed said that rather than resorting to such satanic antics, the medium and the sponsors should have taken on the governor’s development agenda.

He maintained that there was no crack whatsoever in the home and government of Gov. Bello of Kogi, urging the general public particularly citizens of Kogi to discard the information.(NAN)

