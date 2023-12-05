Offensive Against Terrorists in Kaduna: Civilian deaths needless, unwanted – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters Abuja, (DHQ) has regretted the death of civilians during a recent offensive against terrorists in Kaduna state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba in a statement said the military views every civilian death in the cause of operations as a tragedy that is needless and unwanted.

Maj-Gen. Buba assured that the armed forces would continue to take extensive measures to avoid them.

He stated,”On 3 Dec 2023, at about 2200hrs and based on ontoward activities by terrorist. The NA UAV detachment observed movement of terrorist at Ligarma, a terrorist-infested area of Kaduna State. Aerial surveillance captured movement of groups of persons synonymous with the terrorist tactics and modus operandi.

“The observed advance of the terrorist that were gathered posted a threat to key infrastructure within reach of the ontoward activities. Accordingly, the threat was eliminated to prevent the terrorist from unleashing terror on innocent civilians.

“It should be noted that, terrorist often deliberately embed themselves within civilian population centres in order for civilian population to bear the consequences of their atrocities. Nevertheless, the Nigerian military does its best at all times to distinguish between civilians and terrorist.

“The military views every civilian death in the cause of operations as a tragedy. Such tragedies are needless and unwanted, that cause the armed forces to take extensive measures to avoid them.

“One such measures taken by the military is to continually gives precise instructions to communities. For instance, communities are to always alert troops of their activities particularly when such a community is known to be infested with terrorist and their sympathisers.These instructions are intended at enabling the military distinguish between friendly and ontoward activities.”

He added,”The armed forces will continue to operate consistent with international law as it always has done. It will also continue its determined and cautious progress in eradicating terrorist from our land.

“These terrorist as part of their tactics disguise as civilian to perpetrate terror . Accordngly, the Armed Forces will continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced in the conduct of operations.”

