Off-cycle elections: Clark urges INEC to investigate alleged irregularities



By Naomi Sharang



Elder statesman Edwin Clark has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate alleged irregularities reported in the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections held on Saturday.

Clark, who made the call when a group, South-South Diamond Ladies paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, said alleged discovery of completed result sheets with names of voters and so on was very unfortunate.

Clark, who is also the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) said that for INEC to redeem its image from the fallout of the 2023 general elections, the commission must investigate alleged irregularities reported in the three states.

“This is an election to give the INEC the opportunity to redeem itself. Discovering completed result sheets with names of voters is very unfortunate.

“INEC should investigate and make a public statement on this issue otherwise, they will be condemned as we did in the last general elections. I still believe the election will be free and fair to a greater extent.

“The elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi. I think INEC should redeem its image.

“What happened in the last election was very disappointing because if you say that you are going to use technology, you must use it because you provide it in your guideline and in the electoral law.

“INEC should redeem its image Because without an effective, honest

INEC, we are in trouble because democracy will not work in this country.”

He also appreciated the group for the visit, advising them to continue to participate in the affairs of the country for the development of Nigeria.

Earlier, the President of the group, Victoria Egelege, said the South-South Diamond Ladies was an association of the Niger Delta women aimed at providing social, educational and economic empowerment to women and children.

“We also aim at safeguarding the rights of the children and provide for the wellbeing of children who are exposed to any form of abuse.”

Egelege, who described Clark as a nation-builder with the interest of every Nigerian at heart, irrespective of geopolitical zones, also presented to him a merit award and bestowed upon him the position of Grand Patron of the group.(NAN)

