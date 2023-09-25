Off-Circle Elections: INEC set to conduct mock accreditation of voters

By Chimezie Godfrey

In preparation for the forthcoming off-circle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would on coming Saturday commence the mock accreditation of voters using BVAS to upload results to IReV.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun on Monday in Abuja.

Olumekun disclosed that the test run will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday 14th October 2023.

He said,”The Commission met today Monday 25th September 2023 and, among other issues, reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for Saturday 11th November 2023.

“As was the case in recent off-cycle Governorship elections, the Commission will conduct a mock accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload of polling units results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). The test run will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday 14th October 2023 from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

“A maximum of three polling units in each Senatorial District have been identified across each of the three States, covering a total of nine Senatorial District and 27 polling units. Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on Election Day.

“Full details of the polling units, including their locations by Local Government Area (LGA), Registration Area (RA)/Ward, Delimitation Code and number of registered voters have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.”

Olumekun appealed to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their PVCs.

“The Commission appeals to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the exercise.

“The public is advised that this is strictly a test accreditation exercise and not the actual election,” he said.

