Ofalla Festival: My reign will enthrone peace, unity in the community -Nsukka traditional ruler

HRH Igwe Ejike Asadu, the Traditional Ruler of Umuoye Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has assured members of the community that he will enthrone peace, unity as well as attract more development to the community.

The traditional ruler made the pledge in Nsukka on Wednesday during the celebration of his first Ofala Festival, held at the Community Secondary School, Nru Boys Nsukka

He expressed appreciation to his people for finding him worthy to occupy the traditional stool of the community and promised that peace, unity and rapid development would be the hallmark of his reign.

“I will do everything humanly possible to enthrone peace and unity in the community, I will reach out to government in order to attract rapid development in the community

“I will run an open door policy within to ensure easy access to justice, fair play all as well as ensure that everybody is carried along ” he said.

Asadu, who was recently elected as a traditional traditional ruler and coronated on November 4,2024 commended the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah for his developmental strides in the state, and assured his community’s total support for his administration.

In a remark, Deacon Okey Ogbodo,

the Commissioners for Local Government, Rural Development & Chieftaincy Affairs in Enugu state Deacon Okey Ogbodo, congratulated Igwe Asadu on his first Ofalla festival after his coronation on November 4, 2024.

Ogbodo who was represented from the ministry by Mr Chinwe Amoke urged Umuoye people to give their traditional ruler necessary support to enable the community to key into the developmental strides of Gov Peter which is targeted to turn around the economic fortunes of the state.

In a remark, Mr. Ochiebo Okolo, President, Umuoyo Nru-Nsukka Town Union explained that following the demise of the community’s former traditional ruler, Igwe Paul Attanike, two years and eight months ago, the community went into a sorrowful one-year mandatory mourning, after which the community began the search of new Igwe.

“The Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs visited Umuoyo for the purpose of electing new Igwe for the community.

“This historic visit resulted in the election of Igwe Asadu as the Igwe elect of Umuoyo Nru Nsukka, issue of certificate of return and observation by the ministry as well as his on November 4, 2025

“Today the whole community is in a jubilant mood as the Igwe marks his first ofala festival, we are optimistic that his reign will usher in a new era of peace, unity and development in our community,” he said.

Earlier in a sermon during a Holy Mass for the occasion, Rev. Father Gabriel Ngwu, the Parish Priest of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Nru, Urged the traditional ruler to rule with fear of God in order to lead the people with equity and justice.

“No community can attract any meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour and disunity, I therefore urged the Igwe to provide an exemplary leadership to the people by ruling them with the fear of God.

“The people of the community should always support and pray for the traditional ruler for peace, unity progress, and development of the community,” the cleric said.

Our correspondence reports that the Ofalla Festival was colourful and attracted people from different walks of life,

The high point of the occasion was the conferment of chieftaincy title by the Igwe to some distinguished Nigerians