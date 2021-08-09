OFAB Nigeria calls for entries for journalism award

Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa, Nigeria Chapter, has called for applications from journalists covering agriculture, biotechnology and biological sciences for its 2021 exemplary journalism award.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Alex Abutu, Media Consultant to OFAB Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.



Abutu said the fifth edition of the award recognises exemplary journalism that stimulates best practices in the adoption of agricultural technologies, particularly agricultural biotechnology.

“The African wide award known as the Pan-African Agricultural Innovations in Agriculture and Development (PAID), was initiated to promote credible agricultural biotechnology reportage.

“The award also seeks to recognise outstanding journalists in all media genres involved in the coverage of agricultural biotechnology stories in Sub-Saharan Africa,’’ he said.

Abutu explained that the objectives of the award were to appreciate the contribution of journalists in promoting sustainable agricultural technologies and improve the quality of agricultural journalism.

He added that they were to motivate journalists and media houses to capture impact stories and report on innovative agricultural biotechnology as well as other agricultural technologies.



“Moreover, it also celebrates and promotes innovative best-practices in agricultural biotechnology and other agricultural technologies that address challenges of food insecurity, climate change, and sustainable development.’’

Abutu quoted Dr Rose Gidado, OFAB Country Coordinator for Nigeria, as saying that the award was instituted to ensure that journalists reporting on the subject matters were exposed to global best practices in the profession.



Gidado noted that no country develops in the absence of science and technology, and that farmers in Nigeria were lagging behind their counterparts due to the non-utilisation of modern agricultural technologies.

She said that OFAB would celebrate journalists who took time to inform and educate farmers on the benefits of emerging and innovative technologies.



According to her, the award which is open to all agricultural and science journalists in the broadcast, print and online media, accepts only one entry per applicant.



“The entry should be a story published or aired between June 2020 and July 2021 and the dateline for submission of entries is Monday, Aug. 31.



“Details on how to apply for the award, which is judged purely on scientific accuracy, initiative, originality clarity of interpretation can be found at: https://www.ofabnigeria.com/2021/08/05/ofab-nigeria-media-award-2021-call-for-entry/.’’(NAN)

