OdumoduBlvck wins Next Rated award at Headies

By Babajide Awoyinfa

Rapper OdumoduBlvck has emerged as the big winner of the ‘Next Rated’ category at the 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Award.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 17th Headies Award ceremony, with the theme “Back to Base”, took place on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The Next Rated category is arguably the most coveted award at the Headies, recognising the most promising and talented emerging artistes in the industry.

OdumoduBlvck’s win in the Next Rated category was a highlight of the evening.

In an emotional moment, he brought his mother and entire crew on stage to celebrate with him.

He shared a heartfelt story about his mother’s journey, revealing that she gave birth to him in her late thirties and how she always knew he was destined for greatness.

He expressed his deep gratitude to his mother, dedicating the award to her, and acknowledging the special bond they share as mother and son.

The crowd erupted in applause as Odumudu Blvck’s mother beamed with pride, surrounded by her son’s crew members, friends, and well-wishers.

NAN also reports that this year’s event marked a significant return to Nigeria after a two-year of hosting in the United States.

The “Back to Base” theme of the ceremony highlighted the importance of staying true to one’s cultural identity while pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

The event drew an array of star-studded attendees, showcasing the richness and diversity of African music.

Notable attendees included Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who graced the occasion with his presence.

Celebrities, top industry stakeholders, and dignitaries walked the red carpet, adding to the glamour of the evening.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the attendance of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla Ojo.

The newlywed couple marked their first appearance together at the Headies award, making it a memorable night for fans and admirers.

This year’s edition of Headies featured 31 categories, including Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Recording of the Year.

Other notable winners of the night included Liya, who won Best Vocal Performance (Female).

Lojay, who won Best Vocal Performance (Male), and Rema, who won Afrobeats Album of the Year for his album “HEIS”.

Davido was crowned Artiste of the Year, while Zerry DL took home the Rookie of the Year award.

Late rapper Mohbad was also honoured with a posthumous award, which was received by his family.

KCEE was recognised with a Special Recognition Award for years of excellence in the industry.

Other notable winners include:- Tribe Called Judah,(Soundtrack of the Year); Tems, who won Best Recording of the Year for her song “Burning”; Qing Madi, who won Songwriter of the Year for “Vision” by Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma.

Others are OZEBA, who won Producer of the Year; Director Pink, Music Video of the Year for “EGWU”; Flavour, Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Big Baller”.

Also, Temitola Adekunle Johnson and Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy), who were recipients of the Humanitarian Award. (NAN)