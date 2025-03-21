Odumegwu-Ojukwu calls for increased women’s representation in politics

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has emphasised the need for greater representation of women in politics.

By Fortune Abang

She made this statement during the Nigerian Women’s Day celebration at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN headquarters in New York, U.S.

In a statement released by Magnus Eze, the Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the minister, Odumegwu-Ojukwu stressed the importance of education in every woman’s life.

She commended First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for facilitating the historic event, which celebrated 30 years of progress, resilience, impact, and renewed hope.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu highlighted the struggles women face in politics, particularly the challenges posed by other women.

“Women have relegated themselves in African societies to just being praise singers.

“They form musical groups and applaud men going into offices, but when women want to go into office, it is hard to get women to vote for them. We need to change that mindset,” she said

She also pointed out the lack of women leaders in African political parties, noting that men often dominate leadership positions.

“This indicates that we have accepted the idea that we are a segment that needs always to be carried along, and that mindset needs to change,” she added.

The minister also condemned the discrimination faced by women seeking elective office, explaining that they were often judged based on their origins or their husbands’ backgrounds.

Additionally, she spoke about the financial challenges many young women face, which could derail their education and future ambitions.

Recounting her own experience, Odumegwu-Ojukwu shared how, after winning a beauty pageant, she was tempted to abandon her law studies at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus due to the fame and money she gained.

“When you start earning money early, the biggest temptation is to leave school.

“But finishing my law degree was one of the best decisions I ever made. I think young women need to understand the power of education,” she said.(NAN) (nannews.com.ng)