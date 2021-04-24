Mr Charles Akinola, the Chief of Staff to Osun Governor, has said that the death of Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere’s Spokesman, is a great loss to Nigeria.

Akinola, who represented Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola, spoke while receiving Odumakin’s remains at Asejire, the boundary between Osun and Oyo States.

He said: “Our brother, an illustrious son of Osun, was one of the finest.

“Odumakin was not just a leader of conscience, he was one of the finest human right leaders.

“He was not just a nationalist, he was a fine Yoruba nationalist”, he said.

In her response, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the widow, described him as her friend, husband and soul mate.

“Here is Yinka’s corpse, he is my friend, comrade, my soul mate and husband; in fact, I am his part. If I come back to this world over and over, I will get married to him.

“We are grateful to Osun State for the great reception at this sober moment.

“When a spokesperson stops speaking, you know how heavy it is, but our consolation is that Yinka’s ideals and legacies live forever.

“He was a human rights fighter and what he fought for will forever remain unquenched”, she said.

The Coalition of Osun Civil Society also received Odumakin’s remains at Gbongan, headquarters of Aiyedaade Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, at Odumakin’s country home in Moro, his relatives, indigenes of the state and close associates received his corpse with wailing.

Members of the government delegation at the event included the Head of Service, Dr. Olowogboyega Oyebade; Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan.

Others were the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Lekan Badmus, Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental Relations, Mr Taiwo Akeju and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr. Siji Olamijulo.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Tajudeen Olaniyi Lawal, the Field Commander, Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige were also part of the government delegation.

Others in attendants were the Special Adviser to the Governor on General Administration, Mr. Niyi Idowu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Science, Innovation and Technology, Mr. Kareem Ismail Akande and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs and Social Mobilisation, Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that candle light procession took place by 7:30 p.m. from his residence to Moro Junction. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

