



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said the death of Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, was a rude shock to him.

Atiku made this known in a statement he personally signed on Saturday.He also described Odumakin as a patriot and strong believer in in the promotion of good governance.

In the statement, Atiku said, “I received the news of the death of my younger brother and friend, Yinka Odumakin with a rude shock.



“Odumakin was a patriot and strong believer in the promotion of good governance, democracy and the rule of law.



“I sympathize with all Nigerians who share these same values with Odumakin, especially the Afenifere group of which Yinka was the publicity secretary – a role he played with so much commitment and admiration.

Much as our heart grieves over this unpleasant development, we must take solace in accepting it as an act of God and acknowledge the fact that Yinka lived a life of purpose in defense of the ordinary people of this country and to enthrone a better Nigeria.



“I condole with his wife, Dr (Mrs) Joe Okei Odumakin and his children and pray that God will grant him eternal rest.”

