Odumakin’s death, a great loss to Yorubaland, says Oyetola

April 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Gov. Gboyega Oyetola Osun has described the death Mr Yinka Odumakin, the Spokesperson the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, as a great to Yorubaland and the .

Oyetola, in a statement by , Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Saturday, commiserated with the Afenifere, the wife the deceased, the children and the entire family.

The governor said the contributions the deceased to the enthronement and growth democracy in Nigeria would not be forgotten.

According to the governor, the late activist was an advocate of justice, fairness, and a better Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of the State of Osun, I commiserate with the Afenifere Group over the demise of Mr Yinka Odumakin.

“I also condole with wife, Dr Joe, children and the entire Odumakin family over this tragic occurrence.

“The death of Mr Yinka Odumakin is a great to Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“­ contributions to the enthronement and growth of democracy in the country will never be forgotten.

“It is my prayer God Almighty will comfort his family and loved ones and his soul eternal rest.” (NAN)

Tags: , , ,