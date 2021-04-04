Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the death of the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, was a great lost to the nation.



Ortom, in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, said that Nigeria had lost a great patriot, describing Odumakin’s demise as “shocking and quite painful”.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumakin died on Saturday morning at the Intensive Care Unit of LASUTH.



He was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, of which he had recovered from about a week ago.



Ortom said that the demised of Mr Odumakin was the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.



He stated that Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 would always be remembered.



He consoled the deceased’s family, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), as well as friends and associates of the late Odumakin while praying God to grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

