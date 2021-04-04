Odumakin: Ortom mourns great patriot

April 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the death of the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, was a lost to the nation.


Ortom, in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, said Nigeria had lost a patriot, describing  Odumakin’s demise  as “shocking and quite painful”.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Odumakin died on Saturday morning at the Intensive Care Unit of LASUTH.


He  was being managed respiratory due to complications from COVID-19, of which he had recovered from about a week ago.


Ortom  said   demised of Mr Odumakin was the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and .


He stated Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s to civil rule in 1999 would always be remembered.


He consoled the deceased’s  , the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), as well as friends and associates of the late Odumakin while praying God to grant him eternal rest. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,