The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has mourned the death of the Spokesman of a pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Taofik Gani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that Odumakin spoke and fought for the masses.

“Yinka Odumakin lived a fulfilled life, fighting and speaking for the downtrodden, devalued ethnic groups and the nation at large.

“We cannot forget his outspokenness on national issues and fight for equal rights amongst ethnic nationalities. He spoke truth to power,” he said

The PDP spokesman added that Odumakin surprised the party when he was invited as speaker at a Democracy Day symposium. He honoured the invitation and spoke the truth to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and PDP.

“A rare breed, Odumakin will be missed. We hope the nation can have many of his kind to replace the vacuum created by his death,” Gani said.

Gani, who said that the party commiserated with Afenifere, Odumakin’s immediate family and civil society organisations, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

NAN reports that Odumakin reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja in the early hours of Saturday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

