April 29, 2021



The Civil Society and Pro- Movement Memorial Committee for the burial Yinka Odumakin,  lauded donors who contributed to the successful burial the late Spokesman the Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere.

Mr Bamiji Awa, the Planning Committee, in a statement on Thursday appreciated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu  Lagos State,  Gboyega Oyetola  Osun and Kayode Fayemi  of Ekiti State.

He also commended  the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others for moral and financial support.

“This is to publicly appreciate the cash donations of N5, 000, 000.00 apart from other , N2, 500, 000.00 and N1, 000, 000.00 from Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola and Kayode Fayemi of  the states of Lagos, Osun and Ekiti  respectively.

“The Lagos State Government donated a sum of N5, 000, 000.00; three Coaster Buses; one Ambulance and a siren with heavy security back – up towards the success of Solidarity Memorial initiated by Comrades, friends and Associates of Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

“All these are for celebration and immortalisation of the life and legacies of the departed as announced by the Civil Society Organisation and Pro – Movement for Yinka Odumakin memorial,” Awa said.

He also said that Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) donated N150, 000.00, Femi Falana, N100, 000.00; Gbenga Hashim, N150,000.00;  and Chief John Nwodo, N100,000.00.

Others included Alhaji Shettima Yerima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, N50,000.00;  the Afenifere Renewal Group, N125, 000.00;  Agnes Sessi, Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State, N30,000.00 and others.

Awa applauded the Ooni of Ife for the donation of  African Village for fraternal solidarity, Night Musical Gyration and tributes as well as reservation of 10 Rooms within Ife Grand Resorts.

“Outright donation of Oduduwa Hall by the Authority of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State, for the Tributes’ session held , April 23, 2021  is commendable.

“Also, for giving considerable rebate hotel room accommodation, the management of the Conference Centre and Staff Club, OAU, Ile – Ife, Osun State is worthy of  appreciation.

“We hopelessly knocked at door in time of need and gladly opened it as a refuge for . We are indeed overwhelmed by rare show of love and magnanimity.

“We say a big thank . We wish all long life and prosperity. generation will never lack. May God Almighty reward all abundantly,” Awa prayed for the donors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Odunmakin was buried in his country home, Moro, Osun on April 24, 2021 amidst glowing tributes. (NAN)

