The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Yinka Odumakin, have lauded donors who contributed to the successful burial of the late Spokesman of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere.

Mr Bamiji Awa, Secretary of the Planning Committee, in a statement on Thursday appreciated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

He also commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others for their moral and financial support.

“This is to publicly appreciate the cash donations of N5, 000, 000.00 apart from other items, N2, 500, 000.00 and N1, 000, 000.00 from Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola and Kayode Fayemi of the states of Lagos, Osun and Ekiti respectively.

“The Lagos State Government donated a sum of N5, 000, 000.00; three Coaster Buses; one Ambulance and a siren with heavy security back – up towards the success of Solidarity Memorial initiated by Comrades, friends and Associates of Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

“All these are for celebration and immortalisation of the life and legacies of the departed as announced by the Civil Society Organisation and Pro – Democracy Movement for Yinka Odumakin memorial,” Awa said.

He also said that Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) donated N150, 000.00, Femi Falana, N100, 000.00; Gbenga Hashim, N150,000.00; and Chief John Nwodo, N100,000.00.

Others included Alhaji Shettima Yerima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, N50,000.00; the Afenifere Renewal Group, N125, 000.00; Agnes Sessi, Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State, N30,000.00 and others.

Awa applauded the Ooni of Ife for the donation of African Village for fraternal solidarity, Night Musical Gyration and tributes as well as reservation of 10 Executive Rooms within Ife Grand Resorts.

“Outright donation of Oduduwa Hall by the Authority of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Osun State, for the Tributes’ session held on Friday, April 23, 2021 is commendable.

“Also, for giving considerable rebate on the hotel room accommodation, the management of the Conference Centre and Staff Club, OAU, Ile – Ife, Osun State is worthy of appreciation.

“We hopelessly knocked at your door in time of need and you gladly opened it as a refuge for us. We are indeed overwhelmed by your rare show of love and magnanimity.

“We say a big thank you. We wish you all long life and prosperity. Your generation will never lack. May God Almighty reward you all abundantly,” Awa prayed for the donors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Odunmakin was buried in his country home, Moro, Osun on April 24, 2021 amidst glowing tributes. (NAN)

