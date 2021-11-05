Oduduwa University hails Akeredolu on developmental strides

The Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Osun, has described the achievements recorded by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as “monumental and heartwarming“.

Dr Ramon Adedoyin, Proprietor and Chancellor of the university, gave the commendation when he led some principal officers on a courtesy visit to the governor on Wednesday in Akure.

The chancellor, who used the occasion to thank Akeredolu for supporting the institution, invited him to the 8th and 9th Joint Convocation of the citadel of learning.

“The governor has been supporting Oduduwa University since the birth of the school and we will continue to appreciate him for everything he has done to the great citadel.

“We want the governor to come in his usual way on Nov. 25 and 26, 2021. The governor is our friend and we want him to be our friend forever,” he said.

In his response, Akeredolu praised the chancellor for his entrepreneurial drive and investment zeal, particularly in the education sector.

The governor noted with satisfaction Adedoyin’s various investments in Ile-Ife which, he said, had contributed significantly to the development of the ancient town.

“Although this is not your first venture, this is just complementary because you have been involved in trainings and I think your first establishment was the first in Ife.

“There are other things you have established in Ife that cannot be taken away from you. You have invested a lot and we thank you for your great efforts. University is more of a legacy, it is not what can be taken away,” he said.

While wishing the Oduduwa University more landmark achievements, Akeredolu assured the delegation that he would remain a friend to the institution. (NAN)

