Ododo’s inauguration: Police warn thugs, criminals to steer clear of venue

By Thompson Yamput

The Police command in Kogi on Friday warned political thugs and criminals to steer clear of the venue of Saturday’s inauguration of the Governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, gave the warning in a statement issued in Lokoja by the command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya.

Onuoha said: “We are determined to deal decisively with any political thug or miscreant, who wants to disrupt the peace of the state.

“This warning became imperative in view of intelligence that revealed that some hoodlums are planning to attack guests/visitors, who will be attending the inaugural ceremony in the state.

“It further revealed that the planned attack is aimed at disrupting the peace and thereby create disharmony among the citizens of Kogi.”

He warned that any attempt to disrupt the already existing peace in the state would be met with serious resistance.

According to him, the police and other security agencies are ready to deal with any miscreants.

He, however, advised those who have issues to ventilate them through legal process as any act that could lead to break down of law and order in the state would not be tolerated.

The CP urged all law-abiding people of the state to continue to collaborate with the police and other security agencies by providing credible and useful information on any suspicious person or act. (NAN)

