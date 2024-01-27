Ododo’s inauguration, a ‘temporary distraction,’ says Ajaka

The Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in November’s Governship Elections, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has urged the people of Kogi State not to be disillusioned by Saturday’s swearing in of the APC Candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo as governor.

Ajaka in a statement by the Party’s Campaign Director of Communications, Faruk Adejoh-Audu said the enthronement of Ododo was just a temporary distraction in the struggle to liberate the people and ensure democracy prevails in the state.

He said despair was not an option for Kogites at the moment when even the impostors are jittery that their heist has an impending expiry date.

” They have been engaged recriminations and allegations and counter allegations of treachery and disloyalty against senior members of the junta and leaders of their own party.

“They have unleashed thugs to physically attack Senators and federal legislators in the hallowed confines of the State’s Government House.

” They have unleashed all manners of subterfuge, including violent attacks against statutory umpires and adjudicators of the democracy process.

The SDP Candidate who is challenging the results of the election at Governorship Elections Tribunal urged Kogites to avail themselves of the time tested truism that no matter the fast strides of evil and falsehood, truth and justice, though slow and sluggish ,will eventually overtake and prevail.

He charged Kogites to remain hopeful and peaceful while the party fights to retrieve their mandate from those who snatched it during the elections.

