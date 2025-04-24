 Ododo warns LGs against  procreation of traditional titles

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, has warned local governments and traditional councils against procreation of traditional titles arbitrarily.

By Opeyemi Gbemiro

Ododo gave the warning at a meeting with local government chairmen on Thursday in lokoja.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Deedat, said there was the need for synergy between the Local governments and traditional councils on such matters.

He enjoined council chairmen to hold meeting with their traditional leaders on the due process of procreating a traditional title.

“ We want to avoid a situations where recipients of honourary titles will begin to lay claims to stools and remunerations, a circular will soon be forwarded to the traditional councils for guidance,’’ Ododo said.

The governor also directed traditional rulers to stop issuing consent letters on land without the consent of the Local government chairman.

He advised them to always consult land owners in their community before transactions.

“ This is to forestall any insecurity related issues on such matters,’’ he said.

Ododo urged traditional rulers to inform their Local government chairmen before traveling out of their domains.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).