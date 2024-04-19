Ododo Vows to Prevent Youth Restiveness In Kogi State – Watch Video

…Oders Immediate Payment Of Bursary, Subvention to Youth and Students Associations

Kogi state governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has said that his administration will resist any attempt to derail the prevailing peace and security of lives and property in the state

The Governor who made the declaration at an interactive session with youth and student leaders at the government house in Lokoja, ordered the immediate payment of bursary to all students of Kogi state origin in higher institutions across the country.

He also directed that all arrears of subvention to youth and students associations in the state to be paid immediately.

The governor who decried attempts by those he described as unpatriotic persons to breach the prevailing peace and stability in the state, vowed to resist any attempt to instigate violent protests in any part of the state under any guise.

Governor Ododo called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone found responsible for any form of public misconduct, capable of negatively impacting the prevailing peace and security of lives and property in kogi state.

The governor urged the youth and students in the state not to allow themselves to be used by enemies of the state who he said have no stake in the progress and development of the state.