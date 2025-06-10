Ododo visits newly upgraded healthcare facility, lauds quality of work

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi on Tuesday visited the ongoing work at the Obuburu Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Adavi.

By Stephen Adeleye

The facility is one of the 88 impact projects launched by the governor a few months ago.

Ododo, who expressed satisfaction with the qualit

y of work done at the project so far, said that the healthcare upgrade project was a commitment aimed at providing modern facilities and healthcare equipment to the people of the State.

He commended the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adeiza, and the Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr Musa Muazu, for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the project.

The governor emphasised that the visit was a testament to his administration’s commitment to healthcare development and improving quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

Ododo urged contractors working on PHC projects to prioritise quality and adhere to standard specifications while also ensuring prompt completion.

Also speaking, Muazu said the PHCs project in Kogi, was a World Bank-supported initiative aimed to upgrade and revitalise 88 PHCs across the state.

According to him, with a commitment of over N7 billion, the project is expected to improve healthcare delivery and contribute to universal health coverage.

Mu’azu added that seven PHCs were being upgraded under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), 21 by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and eight PHCs being rehabilitated by UNICEF/Global Fund.

“The governor’s visit demonstrates his dedication to ensuring quality healthcare services for the people of Kogi State.

“The upgrade of PHCs across Kogi, is a significant step towards improving healthcare delivery and achieving universal health coverage.

“With Gov. Ododo’s leadership and commitment to healthcare development, Kogi is poised to become a model for healthcare delivery in Nigeria,” he said.Newly upgraded PHC at Obuburu in Adavi LGA, Kogi . (NAN)(www.nsnnews.ng)