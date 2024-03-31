Ododo urges unity, resilience at Easter

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration urging the people to remain united and resilient in the face of economic challenges.

Governor Ododo in his message to the people of the state noted that the promises of renewal and hope that is associated with Easter will usher in greater prosperity for the people of the state.

The Governor assured the people that their sacrifices and prayers for the success of the leadership of the state will ensure a brighter future for all citizens of the state.

“As we gather in families and communities across the state to celebrate Easter, let us dwell on the values of renewal, hope, and unity that define us as citizens of one state.

“Just as the resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness, let us embrace the opportunity to renew our commitment to building a brighter future for our beloved state as exemplified by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).” Governor Ododo stated.

The Governor acknowledged the impact of the prevailing economic situation in the state and noted that government has been ramping up efforts to ameliorate the situation.

Recounting his efforts so far, Governor Ododo said:

“It is evident that the rise in the prices of essential commodities and insecurity have brought new set of challenges, but through it all, our team has shown remarkable resilience and dedication to serve our people to the best of our abilities.

On the 20th of February this year, we flagged off the first quarterly distribution of food palliatives across the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state.

A few days ago, we started receiving consignments from the federal government grains intervention to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being experienced by our people.

We shall soon commence the distribution of the grains throughout the state ahead of the farming season as we did with the first quarterly food palliative which will also continue in the second quarter in a few weeks from now and until we get over the shocks of the current economic downturn.”

Governor Ododo urged the people to remain resilient in the face of trials, stressing that the state is set to witness further consolidation of the progressive path to greater prosperity despite the current economic situation.

“As we navigate the challenges of this time, let us remember the power of unity in overcoming our adversity. Let us stand together as one people, irrespective of our differences, and work hand in hand towards a shared vision of progress and prosperity for the people of our dear state.

“There is need for us to embrace compassion, forgiveness, and new beginnings that underpin the celebration of Easter which is a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit. Hence, as Kogites, we must learn to be resilient and persevere even in the face difficulties. Together, we shall prevail.” Governor Ododo assured.

The Governor therefore prayed that the Easter celebration will bring about joy and renewal for every Kogite as he encouraged the people to extend friendship and compassion to those in need in the spirit of Easter, stressing that everyone has a part to play in the collective efforts to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Kogi State.