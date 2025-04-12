Ododo Unveils Mining Equipment as Kogi Secures 15 Licenses

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has officially unveiled the state’s new mining equipment as he announced the acquisition of fifteen mining license by the Kogi state government.

Governor Ododo made the announcement during the official unveiling of the state’s new mining equipment at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja on Friday.

He said the unveiling of the equipment and acquisition of licenses will officially launch Kogi into the league of states taking advantage of solid minerals development, and marked the beginning of a new phase in the state’s economic transformation.

He assured that the 15 mining licenses will boost the state’s solid minerals development sector.

He also noted that Kogi State is blessed with vast mineral deposits, including gold, lithium, limestone, coal among over 30 other solid minerals in commercial quantities which remain largely untapped.

“This is a strategic move to harness our natural resources and reduce our reliance on federal allocations. The 15 licenses secured will allow Kogi to begin large-scale exploration and mining, ensuring sustainable economic growth,” the Governor stated.

He further emphasized that the state is committed to creating job opportunities and improving the livelihoods of its people through mining, noting that the equipment will facilitate the efficient extraction of resources.

The Governor reaffirmed that Kogi State is poised to become a key player in Nigeria’s mining industry, adding that the state is committed to tapping into the full potential of its natural resources and has chosen to shape its own future through the mining initiative to boost internally generated revenue rather than relying on federal allocations.

“We are ready to harness the full potential of our natural resources. Kogi will no longer wait for federal allocations but will take its future into its own hands through this mining initiative,” he added.

In his remarks, the commissioner for Solid Mineral and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashiru Gegu, shared the state’s vision for the mining sector, describing it as a key revenue-generating sector.

He outlined the need for robust policies, equipment, and mining licenses to effectively tap into the solid minerals development sector.

“Being a major player in the mining sector requires equipment, laws, and policies. We are prepared to meet these requirements,” he stated.

The Commissioner confirmed that the Kogi State government, through the Kogi State Solid Mineral Processing Company Limited had already secured 15 mining licenses, a step he noted will allow the state to begin solid mineral exploration immediately.