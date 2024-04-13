Ododo to construct Idoji-Enyinare Road, improve logistics for local security architecture

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has said his administration will soon commence the construction of road networks linking communities in different parts of the state.

Governor Ododo disclosed this during his Sallah homage to the people of Onyukoko-Idoji ward in Okene Local Government area as part of his tour of communities during the Sallah break.

The Governor who addressed a gathering of supporters at Idoji expressed concern over the condition of the Idoji-Enyinare road and promised that immediate attention will be given to the road along with other roads linking local communities in different parts of the state.

He stressed that people in local communities need to be connected by road infrastructure to enhance social and economic activities in the state.

Governor Ododo noted that he was well aware of challenges in the area and promised that his administration will not relent in addressing gaps in road infrastructure across the state for the benefit of the citizens.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the youths, women and other stakeholders in the area for the tremendous support he received during the November 11, 2023 governorship election, assuring that the welfare of the people will remain a priority for the state government under his leadership.

Governor Ododo who enjoined the youths to desist from divisive tendencies and sustain peaceful coexistence in the area, assured the community of improvement in logistics for the local vigilante group, promising that his administration intends to remodel the local security architecture in the area and make it a template for other communities in the state as part of the renewed onslaught against criminals in the state.

While acknowledging the pivotal role of the people of Onyukoko-Idoji ward in his emergence as the Governor of the state, Governor Ododo promised that his administration will accord tremendous importance to the people whose sacrifices he noted served as the foundation for the agitation for equity in the political history of Kogi State.