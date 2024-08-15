Ododo tasks FUL Governing Council on Partnerships for Development

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has called on the newly appointed Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja to explore more opportunities for partnerships to bring about more development to the institution.

Governor Ododo made this known when he received the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and members of the council who were on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House in Lokoja.

Represented by the Head of Service Pastor Elijah Evinemi, Governor Ododo expressed confidence in the ability of the new chairman and members the FUL governing council to improve on the developmental strides of the university based on their track record of public service.

The Governor said his administration is committed to the development of the education in the state and therefore called for improved collaboration between the university and the Kogi State government.

He noted that the recent launch of the Barefoot Renewable Energy College at the Kogi State University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) in Osara is a further indication that the Kogi state Government is willing to support and promote education.

In his remarks, the new pro-chancellor of FUL, Senator Ndoma-Egba sought for more support and collaboration from the state government to enable the University serve the host community and the people better.

He appealed to Governor Ododo to assist in securing the certificate of occupancy for the University land, support development of physical infrastructure as well as implementation of flood and erosion control measures in the University.

While applauding Governor Ododo for the support and commitment of his administration towards the growth and development of the state, Senator Ndoma-Egba also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the development of the Federal University, Lokoja and the education sector in Nigeria.