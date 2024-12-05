Ododo sympathises with victims of boat mishap

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has sympathized with victims of the recent boat mishap that claimed the lives of some passengers who are indigenes of Kogi State.

Governor Ododo who expressed sadness over the boat accident said he was particularly concerned that most of the victims were women, petty traders and artisans who are involved in legitimate business activities to earn a living and contribute to the economy of the state.

The Governor noted that the waterway linking Kogi and Niger state was becoming increasingly dangerous as a result of frequent boat accidents and called on relevant authorities to ensure that safety measures are put in place to minimize risks associated with water transportation in the country.

Governor Ododo who commended the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) for its efforts in search and rescue operation, called for concerted efforts through inter-agency collaboration to prevent cases of waterways accident and to enhance emergency response management.

Governor Ododo commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and assured that the government will support those injured in their recuperations.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) had on Friday confirmed that some traders who were on their way to the Katcha weekly market in Niger State were killed while others sustained injuries when the boat coveying them from Kogi state capsided along the Dambo-Ebuchi sections of the River Niger.