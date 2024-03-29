Ododo salutes Tinubu at 72, commends his dedication to rekindle hope in Nigeria

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has praised the extraordinary dedication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rekindle hope in Nigeria as the President marks his 72nd birthday today.

Governor Ododo joined other Nigerians to celebrate the achievements of President Tinubu and his unwavering commitment, wisdom, and leadership in steering Nigeria towards greater economic prosperity and improvement in the security of lives and property under very challenging circumstances.

The Governor described Mr President as a steadfast, determined, focused leader and a rare breed of democrat whose commitment to nation building has shaped the development of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“Mr President as you mark your 72nd birthday today, I extend my warmest wishes on behalf of the government and people of Kogi State to you for your abiding faith in our county and for your love for our state.

“You have dedicated your life to the service of our great nation, demonstrating unwavering commitment, wisdom, and leadership in steering Nigeria towards greater economic prosperity and improvement in the security of lives and property under very challenging circumstances.

“Your steadfast dedication to the welfare and progress of our country serves as an inspiration to us all.

“On this special day, we celebrate not only the milestones of your exceptional life but also your vision for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Under your guidance, we shall continue to strive for unity, peace, and development, overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities for the growth and development of our country,” Governor Ododo said.

The Governor called on all Nigerians to reaffirm their collective commitment to building a nation that is inclusive, just, and prosperous under Mr. President, stressing that it is imperative for Nigerians to draw inspiration from the President’s leadership and work together towards a brighter future for the country.

Governor Ododo prayed for the grace of sound health, strength and protection upon the life of Mr. President in his efforts to rekindle hope in Nigeria through the reforms initiated under the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.