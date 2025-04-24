Ododo Mourns Victims of Okunchi Accident

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed sadness over the unfortunate road accident that claimed the lives of seven persons and injured several others in Okunchi, Adavi local government area of the state.

Governor Ododo who has been on a state assignment in China described the death of the victims as a major blow for the community and the state.

The Governor expressed concern that losing hardworking individuals who work tirelessly to provide for their families is a tragic loss not just for their immediate relatives, but for the whole community that relies on contributions of the individuals to sustain the local economy.

“Our people are known for working round the clock due to the prevailing peace and security that have encouraged people to go about their lawful businesses without fear; but to have their lives cut short by acts of recklessness by other road users calls for concern and I urge all those responsible to prevent a reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident,” Governor Ododo said.

While commending the chairman of Adavi local government area, Honourable Bashiru Okatengwu for his efforts in mobilizing first responders and emergency interventions to the scene of the accident, the Governor commiserated with the immediate families of the victims and the people of Adavi local government area for the sad loss.

He expressed gratitude for the support given to the victims and their families by members of the community, describing their actions as a display of love and solidarity in times of despair which he noted is consistent with the character of the people of the state.

Governor Ododo also called for a review of emergency healthcare facilities available in the area to ensure a more coordinated efforts in managing emergency situations.