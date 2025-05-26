Ododo mourns victims of Lokoja-Obajana road accident

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi on Monday expressed sorrow over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 19 persons, including five children, along Lokoja-Obajana road in the state.

By Thompson Yamput

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi on Monday expressed sorrow over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 19 persons, including five children, along Lokoja-Obajana road in the state.

Ododo described the incident, which also left eight others injured, as a “devastating loss, not only to the families of the victims but to the entire state.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Ismaila Isah, lamented that the accident, which involved a Toyota Hummer Bus and an articulated vehicle, was as a result of speeding and wrongful overtaking.

“Losing 19 lives, including innocent children, in one accident is a tragedy for which words can not fully express our grief.

“Our hearts are heavy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected, and we must take urgent steps to prevent such sorrowful occurrences.

“Every life matters, and no journey is worth the risk of over speeding. We hereby call for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and discipline by road users,” Ododo said.

He commended the efforts of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police in responding swiftly to the accident and rescuing the eight survivors.

.

The governor extends his confidences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, who are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

He further called for a sustained public education campaign on road safety rules, the dangers of excessive speed and enhanced coordination among emergency response agencies.

Ododo directed the state Ministry of Information and Communications to collaborate with the FRSC to upscale enlightenment campaigns that would improve road safety in all parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that the fatal accident, which occurred at Gadabiu Community along the Lokoja-Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area of the state around 4pm on Sunday, left 19 persons dead and eight others injured.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kogi, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, said that the eight survivors sustained bruises, cuts, dislocations, fractures, and fire burns but were receiving medical attention at Fisayo Hospital, Obajana. (NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)