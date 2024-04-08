Ododo lauds Nigerian Navy for combating crime in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Navy in combating activities of criminal elements in the state.

The Governor stated this during the handing over of suspects arrested with tonnes of metallurgical coal at the Ajaokuta Steel Complex jetty to the Nigeria police by the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS Lugard) in Ajaokuta.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo said the commitment of personnel of the Nigerian Navy has led to improved security on the waterways and across the state with several arrests of criminals made by the Navy.

The Kogi state Governor further commended the synergy between the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state.

Governor Ododo restated his administration’s zero tolerance for criminal activities, noting that government will continue to make Kogi state uninhabitable for miscreants who may wish to test the resolve of his administration against crime.

He urged security agencies in the state to sustain the aggressive onslaught against criminal elements in the state and urged citizens to be law abiding and to provide credible information to law enforcement agencies in the state.

The Governor also witnessed the handover of a suspected drug peddler arrested with substances suspected to be marijuana to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the NNS Lugard Base in Banda near Lokoja.