Ododo flags off distribution of fertiliser to Kogi farmers

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has flagged off the distribution of over 20 trucks of fertilizer to farmers in the 21 local government areas in the state.

Governor Ododo who performed the flag off at a ceremony in Lokoja reiterated his commitment to develop the agricultural sector in the state and described the occasion as a fulfilling moment for him as a leader who is committed to serving the state in the best interest of the people.

The Governor warned against diversion, inequitable distribution and exclusion of genuine farmers, promising to deal decisively with anyone involved in any act of sabotage in the distribution of the fertilizer across the state.

According to Governor Ododo: “Let me warn everyone here today that this must not be politicized.

It must go to the real farmers only.

I will be intentional in tracking these bags of fertilizer to ensure they are in the right places in the right quantity, at the right time and in the hands of our dear farmers.

The era of politicians hijacking fertilizers is over.”

The Governor who described investment in agriculture as a critical step to help in the rebound of the country’s economy noted that the rich and expansive land mass, water bodies and the political will to invest massively in the agricultural sector will enhance the state’s ability to guarantee food security and sufficiency.

Governor Ododo who announced allocation of 50 per cent of the current batch of the state’s supply of fertilizer to farmers in Ibaji and Bassa local government areas where there are more clusters of farmers in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state, promised to extend more patronage to all genuine farmers in the state.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his tireless efforts to reverse the economic challenges faced by the country by increasing incentives for agricultural production in all states of the federation.

While appreciating the continued support for the administration by farmers in Kogi state, he assured the farming communities in the state that his administration will sustain the commitment to ensure food security in the state.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for agriculture and food security, Mr. Timothy Ojomah expressed appreciation to Governor Ododo for his numerous interventions that have positioned Kogi State as a major hub for agricultural production in Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of Kogi State Agricultural Development Project, Mr. George Ogirima noted that the decision of the federal government to provide trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers in the state is in line with the vision of the Kogi State government under Governor Ododo to revamp the agricultural sector in the state.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security provided 25 trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers in Kogi State as part of efforts to increase food production in this year’s wet season farming.