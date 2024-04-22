Ododo flags off distribution of another round of palliatives

By Haruna Salami

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo has flagged off the distribution of food palliatives to the people of the state in continuation of the government’s commitment to cushioning the impact of economic downturn on the them.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu noted that the distribution of the food palliatives from the strategic grain reserve of the federal government underscored the shared understanding by all tiers of government of the challenges faced by Nigerians due to the prevailing economic hardship in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo said his administration considered it a duty and privilege to be leading collective efforts to provide relief to those who are most in need of succour in all corners of Kogi state.

According to him, “the distribution of the palliatives is in line with the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respond in a most decisive fashion to pressing need for interventions to cushion the effect of difficulties faced by Nigerians, stressing that the government and people of Kogi State will continue to support programmes and policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President”.

Ododo further said that the provision of grains to cushion the effects of economic hardship in the state is a testament to the unwavering commitment of his administration to the welfare of every citizen, especially in times of adversity.

He further expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinbubu for what he described as “an unprecedented display of compassion and solidarity” in approving the distribution of grains from the strategic reserve to feed the people of Nigeria.

Governor Ododo maintained that this round of food palliatives which has maize, millet, sorghum and garri are meant for vulnerable members of all communities in the 21 local government areas of the state.

He warned against “diversion of the grains”, stressing that a committee has been mandated to follow the grains to all the communities and ensure that only those who are most in need receive the grains irrespective of their religion, ethnic or political affiliations.

The governor commended the people of the state for their invaluable contribution to the prevailing peace and security and urged them to continue to support the government as efforts are being intensified to ease the difficulties occasioned by rising cost of living in the state.

He also commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the state Social Investment Programme Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency, members of the state committee on the distribution of palliatives and security agencies for their dedication and tireless efforts in ensuring the safety of the items and a hitch-free distribution to communities in the state.