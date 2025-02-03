Ododo distributes free CAC certificates to MSMEs operators

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has distributed 10,000 free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration certificates to operators of unregistered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Opeyemi Gbemiro

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has distributed 10,000 free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration certificates to operators of unregistered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Ododo, who said this at the 2025 Kogi MSMEs and Financial Inclusion Conference on Monday in Lokoja, said the gesture was designed to formalise businesses, enhance access to financial opportunities, and strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Gov. Joel Salifu, said that the initiative was part of a broader strategy to drive economic inclusion in the state.

He highlighted complementary programmes such as the establishment of an MSMEs cooperative society, a talent hunt initiative, and the development of an MSMEs hub, as part of efforts aimed at providing small business owners with the necessary support to thrive in a competitive market.

Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment that allows small enterprises to flourish.

According to him, by reducing barriers to formalisation and financial access, Kogi is positioning itself as a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He called on financial institutions, development agencies, and private sector players to collaborate in ensuring the sustainability and impact of these initiatives.

The Managing Director of the Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), Mohammad Okeji, underscored the importance of engaging industry leaders, policymakers, and banks in supporting small businesses.

Okeji said that the agency’s role was to create opportunities for MSMEs, ensuring they received the financial backing and technical support needed for long-term growth.

He also said that a comprehensive evaluation of the programme would be conducted in 2026 to assess its impact on job creation and economic growth.

“This assessment will guide future interventions and ensure that small businesses continue to receive the necessary financial and structural support, including access to low-interest startup capital from developmental banks. (NAN