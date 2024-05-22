Ododo directs immediate implementation of Renewed Hope Housing Project in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has given directive for the immediate commencement of work at the proposed 1000 units housing estate under the Renewed Hope Housing Project in the state.

Governor Ododo disclosed this while playing host to the Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) led by the Managing Director, Ayotunde Ojo on a working visit to Lokoja the state capital on Wednesday.

Governor Ododo noted that the meeting which is aimed at finalizing preparations for the implementation of the Renewed Hope Housing Project in the state, added that it is a further demonstration of the resolve of his administration to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He described the meeting with the management of the Federal Housing Authority as timely in view of the determination of his administration to ensure that Kogi State enjoys her fair share of efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the housing deficit in Nigeria with the Renewed Hope Housing Project.

While commending previous efforts made by the state government to address housing deficit in the state, Governor Ododo noted that Kogi state is critical to the actualisation of federal government policy to provide affordable housing for the Nigerian populace under the Renewed Hope Agenda in view of the strategic location of the state.

“As a state that borders nine other states and the FCT, our population growth and the effect of urbanization and migration to the state from neighbouring states and the FCT for social and economic reasons has significantly impacted housing needs in Kogi State.

“It will be the most strategic choice for the FHA through the Renewed Hope Housing Project of Mr President to consider Kogi State as a prime location for the Renewed Hope City.

“Kogi State is hereby allocating 100 hectares of land to the Federal Housing Authority to commence the building of the Renewed Hope City with full compensation paid by the government,” Governor Ododo said.

The Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Kogi State worthy of consideration for the Renewed Hope Housing Project, stressing that the construction of the Renewed Hope City in Kogi State is in line with his campaign promise to make Kogi state open for business and by expanding housing development beyond the 16 kilometer radius of the state capital master plan.

The Governor assured the FHA of all the support required to ensure successful implementation of the Renewed Hope City in the state.

In his welcome remarks, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Taiye Abanika said the working visit by the management of the Federal Housing Authority will serve as an impetus for the state to key into the Renewed Hope Housing Project aimed at enhancing access to affordable housing by all Nigerians particularly the people of Kogi State.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Honourable Ayotunde Ojo described his visit to Kogi state as a home coming due to his ancestral connection with the state capital.

He commended Governor Ododo for the bold initiatives by according priorities to the welfare of workers and ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

He assured that the organization will mobilize resources to commence the construction of the Renewed Hope City in the state as soon as possible.

The Kogi State Renewed Hope City is to be located on a 100 hectares of land off the Lokoja-Okene road in Zariagi.