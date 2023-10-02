Ododo congratulates Ilebaye, describes her as symbol of unity

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 election in Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has felicitated with the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season, Miss Ilebaye Precious Odiniya.

Ododo who described the Big Brother Naija All Stars winner as a symbol of unity noted that she has been a huge source of inspiration to young people in Kogi State and Nigeria.

While acknowledging the overwhelming support received by Ilebaye from Nigerians and Kogites from different ethnic groups and religious persuasions, the APC Governorship candidate reaffirmed the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He noted that the 22-year old graduate of Salem University who hails from Olamaboro local government area of the state exemplifies the indomitable spirit of the average Kogite by surmounting the pressure and intense competition among other highly skilled and celebrated house mates through the 10-week long competition where she emerged the winner.

According to Ododo: “I have followed the journey of Ilebaye from the first time she went into the competition and didn’t make it to the finals. This time around I have been personally impressed by her conduct and encouraged my team to support her throughout the competition.”

The APC candidate who stated that Ilebaye’s journey to victory demonstrates her believe in her abilities and trust in the system that produced winners in the competition urged the youth to emulate her strength of character and determination by refusing to be used as objects of destruction of lives and property by enemies of the state.

He called on the people of Kogi state to continue to support the Big Brother Naija All Stars winner in her quest to attract development to the state as a worthy ambassador.

